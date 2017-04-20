NRT Names Duff Rubin President of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, Mid-Atlantic

NRT LLC has named Duff Rubin president of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, Mid-Atlantic, the company recently announced. Rubin, formerly the senior regional vice president for Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate in Southeast Florida, is responsible for overseeing the daily operations of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, Mid-Atlantic’s 30 real estate offices and 2,100 agents.

Rubin, winner of the Miami Association of REALTORS®’ 2016 Leadership Award, was previously managing director for Coldwell Banker Commercial NRT for Florida and the Mid-Atlantic.

“Duff Rubin brings a wealth of knowledge and a solid track record of growing operations,” says Kate Rossi, executive vice president of NRT LLC, Eastern Region. “He is a consummate professional who has built an exceptional reputation as an agent-centric and respected leader who has thorough insight into various market segments. Having already worked closely with the Mid-Atlantic company so successfully, I am confident that Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, Mid-Atlantic will continue to prosper under Duff’s leadership.”

