Weichert Commercial Brokerage Names 2016 Broker of the Year

Weichert Commercial Brokerage, Inc., has named David R. Williams, senior vice president, as Broker of the Year for 2016, the company recently announced. Williams is a 13-year veteran of the commercial real estate industry.

“We would like to congratulate Dave on his outstanding efforts throughout the year in 2016,” says James Sousa, president of Weichert Commercial Brokerage. “His proven success has stemmed from his continued commitment to excellence in providing top-notch service. His demonstrated leadership skills make him an invaluable asset to our team and I am proud to award him with this honor.”



For more information, please visit www.weichertcommercial.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.