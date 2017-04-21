5 Helpful Ways to Celebrate Earth Day

The first Earth Day was established on April 22, 1970. Tomorrow will be the 47th celebration of the event in which more than 1 billion people participate throughout 195 countries. Here are some ways to help celebrate and support the planet we all live on.

Have a gardening party. Invite your friends over and spend the day digging in dirt. You can buy some inexpensive seeds and planters to send everyone home with goodies, or have the family over to help out with your garden. Planting food for your family to eat is a great way to reap the benefits of Earth Day all season long.

Volunteer. Find a local environmental charity, drive or event and spend the day giving back to make a difference and feel great.

Plant a tree. Fight deforestation by planting a tree. Make sure to plant something indigenous, not invasive. Bonus: your tree will also absorb CO2 from the air and prevent soil erosion.

Walk or bike. Cars are one of the top air pollutants. In celebration of Earth Day, ditch your wheels and lace up your sneakers or grab your bike to do your part. If you absolutely can’t avoid using a vehicle, try to carpool with a pal or take public transportation.

Get outside. One top way to celebrate the Earth is to enjoy it. Leave your screens behind and spend the day (or a few hours) playing outside.

