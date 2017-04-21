Baby-proofing a New Home

Anytime you move into a new home, one of the most important things to consider is the safety of your little ones. Baby-proofing your home may sound like a daunting task, but spending a little time when you first move in kid-proofing the house will save you much worry as you get the rest of your house ready.

The kitchen is possibly one of the most hazardous rooms for a young child. With all the cooking utilities and electrical appliances, this room is one of the most important rooms to have childproofed.

Oven knobs are an appealing gadget for children to play with, so make sure that they are off and protected with stove knob covers. Keep a fire extinguisher on hand in the kitchen and keep it out of reach on a high pantry shelf, mounted on the wall or in a childproof cabinet.

Bathrooms can be one of the trickiest places when baby proofing your home. Implementing safeguards is imperative for your child’s safety. In order to safeguard from slips, use non-slip mats for in and out of the tub, as well as any hard-surface floors that are near the bathroom. The chances of chasing a wet toddler around the house at some point is high, so adding these non-slip mats will aid in preventing any scrapes or bruises.

It is also important to install a toilet lock so any curious little fingers don’t get caught and smashed by accident. This will also prevent the little ones from any exposure to anything unsanitary. It’s also useful to cover the tub spout in order to protect his or her head from any danger in case they fall.

In the nursery, make sure that your crib slats are 2 3/8 inches or less apart. For those with real little ones, you may want to remove all the bumpers, blankets, pillows, and stuffed animals from the baby’s crib, as some reports have indicated that children could suffocate on them. This also includes mobiles with small hanging parts.

Rather than using the plastic outlet covers we all grew up with, consider using the new innovative sliding covers instead. This prevents children from choking on the little plastic covers if they manage to get them out.

When you think, “childproofing,” a baby monitor is a must-have. Although, you want to ensure that the cords are wound tightly and are always away from the crib. There is also the option of a cordless monitor as well.

Additionally, if you have pets, be aware that pet food is a choking hazard and should not be left unattended. Either keep the pet in a room where your child can’t get to, or remove the food bowl as soon as your pet is done eating.

