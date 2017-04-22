Earth Day: Top 10 ‘Greenest’ States

Brand This Post With Your Info!

Earth Day calls to mind the importance of protecting the environment—but some states, according to a new analysis by WalletHub, are doing a better job at it than others.

The analysis took into account three factors: environmental quality, which encompasses aspects such as energy efficiency; eco-friendly behaviors, such as water consumption and solar panels; and climate change contributions, such as carbon dioxide emissions.

Based on those parameters, WalletHub ranked the following states greenest:

Vermont

No. 1 for Environmental Quality

No. 2 for Eco-Friendly Behaviors

No. 9 for Climate Change Contributions

Vermont has the second-lowest municipal solid waste per capita and the third-highest air quality of the 50 states.

Massachusetts

No. 4 for Environmental Quality

No. 12 for Eco-Friendly Behaviors

No. 6 for Climate Change Contributions

Oregon

No. 9 for Environmental Quality

No. 1 for Eco-Friendly Behaviors

No. 24 for Climate Change Contributions

Oregon is tied with four other states for the highest percentage of energy consumption from renewable sources and has the fifth-highest amount of LEED-certified buildings per capita of the 50 states.

Washington

No. 3 for Environmental Quality

No. 7 for Eco-Friendly Behaviors

No. 20 for Climate Change Contributions

Washington is tied with four other states for the highest percentage of energy consumption from renewable resources and has the second-highest water quality and the third-highest soil quality of the 50 states.



Connecticut

No. 7 for Environmental Quality

No. 22 for Eco-Friendly Behaviors

No. 3 for Climate Change Contributions

Connecticut has the highest water quality of the 50 states.

Maine

No. 11 for Environmental Quality

No. 6 for Eco-Friendly Behaviors

No. 10 for Climate Change Contributions

Maine is tied with four other states for the highest percentage of energy consumption from renewable resources and has the highest percentage of recycled solid municipal waste of the 50 states.



Minnesota

No. 2 for Environmental Quality

No. 5 for Eco-Friendly Behaviors

No. 31 for Climate Change Contributions

Minnesota has the second-highest percentage of recycled solid municipal waste, the second-highest soil quality and the third-highest water quality of the 50 states.

New York

No. 12 for Environmental Quality

No. 11 for Eco-Friendly Behaviors

No. 5 for Climate Change Contributions

New York has the lowest energy consumption per capita and the lowest gasoline consumption per capita of the 50 states.

New Hampshire

No. 29 for Environmental Quality

No. 10 for Eco-Friendly Behaviors

No. 2 for Climate Change Contributions

New Hampshire has the fourth-highest amount of LEED-certified buildings per capita, the fourth-lowest municipal solid waste per capita and the fifth-highest percentage of recycled municipal solid waste of the 50 states.



Rhode Island

No. 15 for Environmental Quality

No. 16 for Eco-Friendly Behaviors

No. 4 for Climate Change Contributions

Rhode Island has the second-lowest energy consumption per capita, the third-lowest gasoline consumption per capita and the fifth-lowest municipal solid waste per capita of the 50 states.

How does your state rank on the green scale? View the full list here.

Source: WalletHub



