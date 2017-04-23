Help-U-Sell Real Estate Adds 10 Offices

Help-U-Sell Real Estate added 10 offices in late 2016 and the first quarter of 2017, the company recently announced. The new offices are:

Help-U-Sell Tri-County (Fontana, Calif.)

Broker John Paul Dauber

Help-U-Sell Realty Choices (Springfield, Mo.)

Broker Mark Pike

Help-U-Sell Inland Empire (Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.)

Broker Bernie Valenzuala

Help-U-Sell Eastvale (Eastvale, Calif.)

Broker Patrick Woods

Help-U-Sell 951 Realty (Marrieta, Calif.)

Broker Ron Thompson

Help-U-Sell Treasure Coast (Hobe Sound, Fla.)

Broker Roberta Pickens

Help-U-Sell Wisdom Realty (Montclair, Calif.)

Broker Raul Novales

Help-U-Sell Marquis Properties (Del Mar, Calif.)

Broker Joseph Sampson

Help-U-Sell Desert Realty (Victorville, Calif.)

Broker Salman Rizvi

Help-U-Sell Hunter Herget (Alameda, Calif.)

Broker Charles Herget

“We’re encouraged by the residential real estate industry rediscovering our proven business model, but we are constantly striving to create better tools to fuel our owners’ success,” says Robert Stevens, COO of Help-U-Sell Real Estate. “We have several innovative projects in progress that are poised to help us better serve our franchise owners. In turn, we will be anticipating more for franchise sales going forward.”

For more information, please visit www.helpusell.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.