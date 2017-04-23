Help-U-Sell Real Estate Adds 10 Offices

Help-U-Sell Real Estate added 10 offices in late 2016 and the first quarter of 2017, the company recently announced. The new offices are:
Help-U-Sell Tri-County (Fontana, Calif.)
Broker John Paul Dauber
Help-U-Sell Realty Choices (Springfield, Mo.)
Broker Mark Pike
Help-U-Sell Inland Empire (Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.)
Broker Bernie Valenzuala
Help-U-Sell Eastvale (Eastvale, Calif.)
Broker Patrick Woods
Help-U-Sell 951 Realty (Marrieta, Calif.)
Broker Ron Thompson
Help-U-Sell Treasure Coast (Hobe Sound, Fla.)
Broker Roberta Pickens
Help-U-Sell Wisdom Realty (Montclair, Calif.)
Broker Raul Novales
Help-U-Sell Marquis Properties (Del Mar, Calif.)
Broker Joseph Sampson
Help-U-Sell Desert Realty (Victorville, Calif.)
Broker Salman Rizvi
Help-U-Sell Hunter Herget (Alameda, Calif.)
Broker Charles Herget
“We’re encouraged by the residential real estate industry rediscovering our proven business model, but we are constantly striving to create better tools to fuel our owners’ success,” says Robert Stevens, COO of Help-U-Sell Real Estate. “We have several innovative projects in progress that are poised to help us better serve our franchise owners. In turn, we will be anticipating more for franchise sales going forward.”
For more information, please visit www.helpusell.com.
For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.