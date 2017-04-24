Second Century Ventures Announces 2017 REachÂ® Accelerator Class

Second Century Ventures (SCV), the strategic investment arm of the National Association of REALTORSÂ® (NAR), recently announced its 2017 REachÂ® class, selecting seven companies for its growth technology accelerator program: Centriq, HouseCanary, Notarize, Occly, Pearl Certification, Relola and Trusted Mail. The companies will be given access to NAR’s expertise, influence and key relationships in order to move forward in the real estate industry.

“As technology continues to transform real estate, NAR is leading the charge through its innovative Second Century Ventures,” says Dale Stinton, president of SCV and CEO of NAR. “SCV is unique in its ability to leverage NAR’s industry connections and insights, which position REachÂ® companies for ultimate success. This year’s class has tremendous potential to benefit REALTORSÂ®, and the clients they serve, well into the future.”

“The future of our industry increasingly depends on fast, seamless adoption of technology that benefits homebuyers, sellers and investors at every step of a real estate transaction, from prospecting to closing,” says Mark Birschbach, managing director of SCV and REachÂ®. “These companies are seizing an opportunity for rapid growth within the real estate, finance and home services industries via REachÂ®, which will ultimately help them expand into other vertical marketplaces.”

The 2017 REachÂ® Accelerator Class



Centriq

The app helps solve the problem of transferring home organization, repair and maintenance knowledge from the seller to the buyer while keeping real estate professionals connected to their clients long after the transaction is over.

HouseCanary

The most complete and accurate source of residential valuations and analytics for every block and property in the U.S., used by agents to become differentiated, trusted advisors to their clients

Notarize

A leading remote electronic notary service, which allows anyone to legally notarize a document from their mobile device or desktop 24 hours per day, seven days per week

Occly

A portable 2-in-1 alarm solution that keeps real estate professionals safe and properties secure

Pearl Certification

Certifies homes with features that contribute to its comfort, energy performance, indoor air quality and value

Relola

Unlocks real estate professionalsâ€™ insider knowledge with tools that digitize, amplify and market their everyday tasks.

Trusted Mail

Protects against wire fraud and email spoofing using facial biometrics to sign and encrypt email and attachments



