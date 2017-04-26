LeadingRe Names OutboundEngine Preferred Marketing Solution

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) has named OutboundEngine a preferred provider through its Solutions Group program, the company recently announced. OutboundEngine combines automated marketing technology with professional design and relevant content so real estate agents and brokers can continuously engage their networks through email and social media campaigns.

“The challenge of staying in touch with past clients and being top-of-mind with prospective clients is a common concern in the industry,” says Robin LaSure, vice president of Corporate Marketing at LeadingRE. “OutboundEngine helps solve this problem with an easy-to-use program that offers targeted home-related content based on the consumer’s interests, while reinforcing company and agent branding.”

“We know that LeadingRE’s brokerages are some of the most successful in the business, with outstanding sales associates who work with exceptional properties in markets across the world,” says Branndon Stewart, founder and CEO of OutboundEngine. “At OutboundEngine, our goal is to help these associates save time and sell more homes with our strategic automated marketing platform. We’re excited to help some of the world’s best real estate professionals become even stronger.”

OutboundEngine also offers a customizable online chat service, ReadyChat.

For more information, please visit www.LeadingRE.com.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.