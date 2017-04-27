X
NAR Broker Tip of the Month: Field Guides From NAR Provide One-Stop Resource Packages

Looking for information on real estate office mergers, partnerships and teams, or recruiting and retaining salespeople? The National Association of REALTORS®’ (NAR) Library has already done the research for you. NAR’s Field Guides feature a compilation of resources on dozens of topics of interest to brokers and their agents. In each Guide, you’ll find links to articles, books, websites, statistics, and other material on your topic of choice. Check them out today.

