NAR and NAHREP Support Pam Patenaude for HUD Deputy Secretary

President Trump nominated Pamela Hughes Patenaude as Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Friday. Patenuade has extensive experience working with HUD, holding the position of HUD assistant secretary for community planning and development under President George W. Bush. She was also integral to HUD under the Reagan administration and is the current president of the J. Ronald Terwillinger Foundation for American Families.

The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) and The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) issued statements in support of the nomination.

“The National Association of REALTORS® commends the Trump Administration for its nomination of Pam Patenaude for the position of deputy secretary,” said NAR President Bill Brown in a statement. “Pam’s extensive and strong background in real estate and housing will be an asset, and NAR has long enjoyed a strong relationship with Pam working on and advancing regulatory and policy initiatives.

“Pam is an ideal candidate for the position; she understands the issues that impact the industry and our REALTOR® members, and we look forward to continuing our work together with HUD and Pam upon her confirmation to ensure that owning a home remains accessible and affordable so that more individuals can realize their dream of homeownership,” Brown said. “We encourage the Senate to move quickly and confirm her nomination.”

According to the NAHREP statement, “Pam is well versed on the issues related to Hispanic homeownership and will do an outstanding job serving the nation’s housing needs,” said Gary Acosta, Co-founder & CEO of NAHREP. “NAHREP looks forward to working with Ms. Patenaude and HUD to advance the association’s mission in the coming years.”

