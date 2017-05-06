Be a Star at the REALTORSÂ® Legislative Meetings & Trade Expo

One of my favorite events of the year is the REALTORSÂ® Legislative Meetings & Trade Expo, a time when members unite in their shared voice as advocates for the real estate industry, while also celebrating their individual contributions. For brokers, it’s also an excellent opportunity to explore the latest resources to support your success and meet other industry leaders from across the country.

Helping You Shine

While you’re at the Trade Expo on Wednesday, May 17 and Thursday, May 18, be sure to visit the REALTORÂ® Pavilion to explore all the latest tools and benefits included in your NAR membership while enjoying a sweet treat. Stop by on Wednesday between 10:30 and 11:00 a.m. and you’ll have a chance to meet the stars of NAR’s leadership team.

The REALTORÂ® Pavilion makes it easy for you and your agents to access benefits that help your business reach the stars. At the heart of the REALTORÂ® Pavilion is the NAR Booth No. 1707. Here, you can learn about several featured NAR initiatives and resources, and members can:

Take advantage of savings and special offers from over 30 carefully selected industry-leading partners from the REALTOR BenefitsÂ® Program, their official member benefits resource.

Get their FREE .REALTOR web address, or purchase an email address and get a set of FREE Bluetooth headphones.

Shop for REALTORÂ®-branded merchandise with the REALTOR Team StoreÂ®, a REALTOR BenefitsÂ® Program partner.

Take the latest Member Value Plus (MVP) action to earn the brand-new webinar, How to Reach Millennials Through Instagram and Snapchat, as well as a chance to win one of five grand prizes.

See how the REALTORÂ® Party works to advance local, state and federal issues, and learn about REALTORÂ® advocacy.

Tour their personal dashboard on the new Member Center, including a consolidated calendar of events from their national, state and local associations.

Help their business thrive with member services and resources developed specifically for commercial real estate professionals.

Learn about valuable resources and expertise such as eBooks, library research, business letter templates, and more, from Information Services.

Ask about programs and resources available to train volunteer leadership.

Discover how RPRÂ® (Realtors Property ResourceÂ®) provides REALTORSÂ® comprehensive data, powerful analytics, and client-friendly reporting at Booth No. 1708.

Hear about the “Drive Now, Pay Later” auto loan from REALTORSÂ® Federal Credit Union, a Division of Northwest Federal Credit Union. They can also apply for a REALTORÂ® Credit Card and learn about the full range of financial products and services designed especially for REALTORSÂ® at booth No. 1706.

Learn about smart home and renewable energy technology and other innovations impacting real estate from the Center for REALTORÂ® Technology (CRT) labs.

More Ways to Make Your Business Shine Brighter

As you know, knowledge is power. Visit the Center for REALTORÂ® Development Booth No. 1813 to learn about the many online continuing education courses offered by NAR, including those for official NAR designations and certifications. Stop by REALTORÂ® University Booth No. 1819 to learn how the Master of Real Estate Degree program allows you to focus your passion and take your professional specialty to the highest levelâ€”and come celebrate the graduating class of 2017 on Friday, May 19 at 1:30 p.m. in the Blue Room of the Omni.

Looking to update your website with new resources? Be sure to visit Booth No. 1805 to learn about the Real Estate Today Radio Show and how you can easily add the audio player to your website. It’s another great marketing resource to communicate real estate information and knowledge with your clients.

Finally, talk face-to-face with the REachÂ® Class of 2017 at Booth No. 1729. The REachÂ® technology accelerator program was developed by NAR’s strategic investment arm, Second Century Ventures, to connect members who want to take their business to the next level with innovative technology companies. Stop by to see REachÂ® company demos and find out more about these rising stars and their offerings.

The REALTORÂ® Pavilion offers a star-studded lineup of NAR resources to support your success and make your business shine.

For more information about the REALTORSÂ® Legislative Meetings & Trade Expo in Washington, D.C., visit www.NAR.realtor/Midyear.nsf. See you there!

Bob Goldberg is NAR Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Business Development & Strategic Investments, Professional Development, Conventions.



