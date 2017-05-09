Join the Celebration of REALTORÂ® Advocacy This May

Every member of the National Association of REALTORSÂ® (NAR) shares the goal of revolutionizing the real estate industry and preparing REALTORSÂ® for sustainable future success. Advocacy plays a critical role in achieving those goals, while also supporting property ownership throughout our communities.

To help demonstrate the importance of advocacy at the national, state and local levels, the month of May has been designated by NAR as a celebration of REALTORÂ® Advocacy, designed to engage and educate members on the REALTORÂ® Partyâ€”namely Vote, Act and Invest.

As a broker, there are numerous steps you can take to get involved and encourage your agents to follow your example. Starting the week of May 7, each week of the month will follow one of the three key themes:

Week 1 â€“ Vote (May 7-13)

From voter registration drives to learning about REALTORÂ® Champions, the vote week is an excellent opportunity to educate your team on how to support pro-real estate candidates and issues.

Week 2 â€“ Act (May 1 -20)

The REALTORÂ® Party revolution requires action. The act week is the perfect time to engage in community outreach projects and visit members of Congress during the REALTORSÂ® Legislative Meetings & Trade Expo (May 15-20 in Washington, D.C.).

Week 3 â€“ Invest (May 21-27)

Help your agents learn about the numerous benefits of the REALTORSÂ® Political Action Committee (RPAC) and political fundraising during the invest week.

How to Get Involved

NAR has helped lay the groundwork for associations and REALTORSÂ® to highlight how you use the 80-plus programs, services and grants offered by the REALTORÂ® Party. Stay tuned to your state and local REALTORÂ® Associations for specific activities, as well as the REALTORÂ® Advocacy website (www.realtoractioncenter.com/realtoradvocacy), for more information and shareable content.

There are countless ways to get involved, including:

Participate in various local and state events.

Attend the REALTORSÂ® Legislative Meetings & Trade Expo to learn more about NAR’s legislative priorities.

Organize your own community advocacy outreach project.

Encourage support for weekly advocacy-themed activities throughout May in your office sales meetings.

Post and share advocacy-related photos and videos of your advocacy efforts on social media using the hashtag #REALTORParty. Be sure to tag REALTORÂ® Action Center (on Facebook) or @REALTORAction (on Twitter) in your posts.

Download and add shareable graphics and social media buttons to your website. Links can be accessed at realtoractioncenter.com/realtoradvocacy/#promotions.

About the REALTORÂ® Party

The REALTORÂ® Party is the only advocacy group in America that fights exclusively for homeownership, real estate investment, strong communities and the free enterprise system. It speaks with one voice to advance candidates and public policies that uphold private property rights, real property ownership, strong communities and a vibrant business environment.

Since the REALTORÂ® Party was launched in 2012, REALTORÂ® Party resources have been put to work more than 13,000 times by more than 1,000 REALTORÂ® Associations. In recent years, local level activities have increased; REALTORSÂ® have gained political clout through legislative victories in every corner of the country; and state and local REALTORÂ® Associations have expanded their community and political presenceâ€¦all because of the actions of the REALTORÂ® Party.

Now more than ever, it is critical for REALTORSÂ® across America to come together and speak with one voice about the stability a sound and dynamic real estate market brings to our communities.

To stay updated on national news, events and shareable content in support of REALTORÂ® advocacy this May and throughout the year, please visit www.realtoractioncenter.com/realtoradvocacy.

