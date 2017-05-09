New! NAR’s At Home With Diversity Available in Spanish

NAR PULSE—NAR’s At Home With Diversity certification course is now available online in Spanish. Encourage your Spanish-speaking members to learn diversity sensitivity and how to apply fair housing laws in their business. Learn more.

Check Out the Great Resources in NAR Booth No. 1707

Visit NAR Booth No. 1707 at the 2017 REALTORS® Legislative Meetings & Trade Expo, May 17-18 in Washington, D.C., to take advantage of all your member resources to make your business shine. At the booth, save with discounts and special offers from the REALTOR Benefits® Program; shop REALTOR®-branded merchandise at the REALTOR Team Store®; and receive 10 percent off your purchase from the REALTOR® Store. Don’t miss out!

Missed the Spring Safety Webinar? Download It for Free

In a free webinar from the NAR REALTOR® Safety Program, Paula Monthofer, owner of Focus School of Real Estate and 2017 President of Arizona REALTORS®, discussed the dangers of being too nice for your own good, and the safety of being prepared and professional. Download now and view all of NAR’s archived safety webinars.



