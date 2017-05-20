What to Buy (and Not Buy) in May

While some retailers will tempt us with early summer sales, spring apparel will see the deepest discounts closer to Memorial Day weekend, according to consumer watchdog DealNews.com. Look for coupons in print and online to get the best prices on your favorite stores and brands.

The best deals any time in May will be on certain home goods, with a few surprises thrown in:

Buy a Mattress – Memorial Day historically offers a chance to buy mattresses at 40 to 50 percent off regular prices. Check local sales and coupons.

Buy Patio Furniture – Sales on backyard furnishings, as well as camping gear, begin in time for Memorial Day and may not be good again until after July 4.

Check Out Big-Screen TVs… – …but not too big. While spring is not the best time to buy a TV, you should find really good prices on 42- and 55-inch screen models.

What About Jewelry? – Wait until just after Mother’s Day, when many retailers are anxious to unload unsold inventory.

Hold Off on Laptops – The best deals on Apple and PC laptops are found just before graduation in June or in time for back-to-school sales in September.

Stay out of the Water – Swimsuits are just hitting the stores in May, and sales are not the norm. Hold off until July 4, if you can. That’s when the sales kick in.

