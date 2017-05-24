NAR’s Center for REALTORÂ® Development Launches Podcast for REALTORSÂ®

The following information is provided by the Center for REALTORÂ® Development (CRD).

NAR’s Center for REALTORÂ® Development (CRD) is pleased to announce the launch of the Center for REALTORÂ® Development Podcast. Its first two episodes were published in early May; subsequent episodes will release monthly. Initial episodes focus on hot topics such as property valuation, military markets and investment properties.

The podcast will focus on education in the real estate industry. It will address formal education programs (such as those from NAR) and informal sources of industry knowledge (such as peers and mentors). Its intended audiences include REALTORSÂ®, real estate professionals, allied professions (such as appraisers and lenders), educators, education providers and consumers.

The goals of the CRD Podcast are to:

Generate awareness of the importance of REALTORÂ® education

Increase exposure and awareness of NAR and CRD

Expand its product line with a new format

Support the existing product line through discussion, marketing and information-sharing

Position it as a modern content provider, especially with younger demographic segments

Allow for consumption of value-added content on-the-go

Strengthen its mobile presence

We are proud to announce that the host will be Monica Neubauer, who will be the “face” of the podcast. Monica has been a REALTORÂ® in the Nashville, Tenn., market since 2002. In 2015, she was awarded the REALTORÂ® of the Year distinction by the Williamson County Association of REALTORSÂ®. She is a national instructor for local and state associations, NAR, CRS and REBAC. In 2014, Monica was awarded the SRESÂ® Outstanding Service Award.

We are also very pleased to be working with leading podcast production and distribution vendors Podfly and Libsyn. Later in the year, so that listeners can access episodes and premium content with ease, a dedicated mobile app for the podcast will be developed. Until then, it is accessible through iTunes and at CRDpodcast.com.

For more information or for questions and inquiries about the podcast, please email CRD@realtors.org.

NAR’s Center for REALTORÂ® Development is the sponsor of this podcast. For online education for real estate professionals, consider checking out the official NAR designation and certification online courses and programs at our site.



For more information, please visit onlinelearning.realtor.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmarkÂ RISMedia.com.