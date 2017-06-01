Survey: Homeowners Show Preference for Independent Real Estate Brands

Homeowners have a preference for working with real estate professionals affiliated with local, independent brands, according to a new survey by Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE).

More than 88 percent of those surveyed say they prefer working with a professional affiliated with a “well-known, local real estate company,” while 12 percent say they prefer those affiliated with a national franchise.

“Year after year, the independent firms that comprise our network demonstrate their market leadership locally and collectively as an international community focused on delivering the most exceptional customer experiences,” says Pam O’Connor, president and CEO of LeadingRE. “This is consistent with the growth in popularity of local restaurants, locally-branded divisions of major hotel franchisors, and other locally-sourced retail goods and services that offer the brand differentiation and community roots that appeal to many of today’s consumers, as compared to big box brands of the past.”

The survey was conducted by McKee Wallwork + Co. and Decision Analyst.

For more information, please visit LeadingRE.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.