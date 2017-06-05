Don Rickles’ Malibu Beach House

After decades of abrasive stand-up comedy, acting roles in both teenage-beach-girl and serious movies, and contributing to making the “Toy Story” films huge box office successes as Mr. Potato Head, Don Rickles left the world stage at the age of 90 when he passed away suddenly at his home in Los Angeles. Known as the King of Insult Comics and the Merchant of Venom, Rickles was a regular guest on late-night TV talk shows and continued his nightclub tours that were scheduled into 2018. Due to his active schedule, he was unable to enjoy his charming beach house in the celebrity-studded enclave of Point Dume in Malibu, Calif., which he had put on the market shortly before his death.

Point Dume offers some of the best ocean views and celebrity sightings on the West Coast. Many celebrities, who could afford to enjoy ocean life anywhere in the world, have chosen Point Dume for their home. Johnny Carson was a longtime resident, buying his beach home in 1984 for about $9.5 million; it sold two years after his death for $38 million. Other celebrity residents include Robert Duvall, Cher, Dick Clark, Rob Lowe and Julie Andrews. One of the enclave’s most popular assets is the deeded-access private beach, which can only be entered with a homeowner’s key.

The Rickles’ home is on one tropically landscaped acre with 3,421 square feet, four bedrooms and five baths. Built in 1968, (the same year he starred in “The Don Rickles Show” on ABC), the home shows no signs of age with all of the updates, white walls and tasteful decor. Features include wide-plank hardwood floors, large windows that stream sunlight across the rooms, a fireplace in the living room, ocean views, an outdoor deck with barbecue and office, and ensuite guest/staff quarters. Large grounds include the swimming pool, spa and tennis court, and lawns perfect for a laid-back game of croquet.

Listed by: Chris Cortazzo, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage

Listed for: $7.995 million

Photo Credit: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.