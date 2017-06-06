5 Tips to Beautify Your Bath on a Budget

Your bathroom is one of the hardest workers in your home. You want it to help you keep clean and comfy, but when company comes, you want it looking lovely and pristine. To maximize both its use and its beauty, Home and Garden TV designers suggest five thrifty tips for upgrading any bath on a budget:

Try Granite – Because bathroom countertops are fairly small, you can swap out dated tile countertops for more attractive granite without spending a fortune. A light, neutral color will maximize natural light, while a darker, high-gloss color can add drama.

Focus on the Faucet – Today’s faucets, in a wide variety of finishes from white to brass to traditional chrome, can add new charm to any bathroom for $200 or less. If you’ve an urge to splurge, consider replacing the sink as well with a new drop-in, wall mount, or above counter vessel design.

Showerheads to Swoon Over – Replacing an old showerhead with a drenching but soothing rainforest model, or a three-way head that can target shampoo or your sore muscles, can make you feel like you’re in your own spa—and all for under $100.

Love the Lighting – Augment an old fashioned ceiling light with wall-mounted lighting to add warmth and value to your bath. Savvy shoppers can do that—and even add some flattering light above the mirror—for well under $300.

Warm It Up – When you step out of the bath, there is nothing like a heated floor and/or heated towel bars to make your feel like you live in the lap of luxury. Radiant floor heating can cost as little as $5 and $8 per square foot, and a wall-mounted towel warmer can grace your bath for some $200.

