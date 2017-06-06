NAR’s REach® Technology Accelerator Selects Class of 2017

NAR PULSE—Second Century Ventures, the strategic investment arm of the National Association of REALTORS®, recently announced its 2017 REach® class, featuring a roster of startups focused on security, process digitization, information transfer and more. The selected companies in this year’s class include: Adwerx, Centriq, HouseCanary, immoviewer, Notarize, Occly, Pearl Certification, Relola and Trusted Mail. Learn more about the REach® Class of 2017. Get started.

Go Green and Save Green with MVP

"Like" the Green REsource Council Facebook Page through the Member Value Plus (MVP) Program to stay up to date on listing, marketing and managing green properties. Act by June 15 to earn The Little Green Book: Green Rules to Live By for REALTORS®-Download with MVP and be automatically entered in a drawing to win Selling the Sun: Establishing Value for Solar Homes Course.

RE/MAX Brands Realtors Property Resource® (RPR®) Platform for Over 2,700 RE/MAX Offices

RE/MAX, a leading real estate brokerage franchisor, and Realtors Property Resource® (RPR®), a national real estate data platform, announced that RE/MAX has branded the RPR® Platform for all of its company-owned regions, and most of its privately owned regions across the nation, as part of RPR®’s Broker Tool Set program. Learn more.

