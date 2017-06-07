Creating the Ultimate Buyer Experience

Whether you work with both buyers and sellers or focus strictly on buyers, you want to provide the ultimate experience for your clients. The reality is, consumers view their experiences working with real estate agents quite a bit differently. In fact, in surveys, consumers generally rate real estate agents below car salespeople and attorneys—barely above those who work for the federal government. Why is that?

The key to success in this business is to stop believing it’s okay to deliver the minimum level of service clients expect to allow us to get paid at the closing. Our goal should be to blow the client away when it comes to showcasing how great it is to work with an agent.

Creating an exceptional experience is something luxury brands do very well, and it typically all boils down to the first impression. The same is true when working with buyers. You only have one chance to make a great first impression. Whether the lead was generated online, at an open house or through a referral, what you say and how you act in those first few precious moments absolutely matters.

Tips for Success:

Greet the client with enthusiasm and energy. They must know that you love what you do.

Make eye contact and extend your hand for a firm handshake.

If it’s an online lead, follow a proven script like LPMAMA (Location, Price, Motivation, Agency, Mortgage, Appointment) to make sure they understand you want to know who they are. This will also help determine whether they’re qualified to move onto the next steps.

– Follow a system to make sure you don’t drop the ball in your follow-up. We recommend using the ABCs of lead management to convert more leads:

A leads always have a scheduled appointment. B leads are 30 – 90 days out. Call them twice a month during the weeks of the 1st and the 15th. C leads are 90 days out. Call them once a month during the week of the 8th. Call your SOI during the week of the 22nd.

Do what you say you’re going to do, and do it quickly.

Don’t over promise and under deliver.

Be knowledgeable about the market itself, the homes being listed, the community and schools so you can separate yourself from agents who don’t take the time to position themselves as a true expert.

Honor their timeframe. If they’re ready, set the appointment and go. If they’re not quite ready, ask the right questions to make sure you really understand their timeframe. Then, follow up religiously according to your ABC program.Always do what’s best for the client. If you run around with commission breath, not only will you offend the buyer, but they’ll quickly understand that you’re all about the money. Be professional and assertive, and don’t give away your services for free—otherwise, you set the standard that your services don’t have any real value. If you’re a buyer’s agent who is ready to learn how to be the best out there, the Buyers Agent Mastery program (BAM) may be right for you. Visit www.workmansuccess.com/BAM. Verl Workman is the founder and CEO of Workman Success Systems (385-282-7112), an international speaking, consulting and coaching company that specializes in performance coaching and building successful power agents and teams. Contact him at Verl@WorkmanSuccessSystems.com.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.