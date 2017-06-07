Engel & Völkers Opens Shop in Okanagan

Engel & Völkers has announced its newest shop in Okanagan, which comes as a partnership with Lexterra Real Estate; this expands the company’s international network and exclusive level of service in British Columbia and across Canada.

Led by Suzie Doratti, owner and broker-of-record, the new Engel & Völkers in Okanagan, will provide leading real estate services to homebuyers and sellers in the Okanagan Valley from Lake Country to Peachland.

“The real estate market in the Okanagan Valley is becoming increasingly popular as more homebuyers near and far discover this emerging international destination for its natural beauty, warm weather climate and active outdoor lifestyle,” says Anthony Hitt CEO of Engel & Völkers North America. “Suzie shares our passion and commitment to expertise and quality real estate service and we are proud to have her and her team as the newest member of our growing Canadian and international network.”

Situated between Vancouver and Calgary, visitors and homebuyers alike are drawn to the Okanagan Valley for the region’s vineyards, wineries, golf courses, hiking trails, beaches and ski resorts. The real estate market is comprised of diverse neighborhoods and property types ranging from family homes and condominiums for up to half-a-million dollars, to lavish waterfront estates along Okanagan Lake and Okanagan River for as much as $15-million.

“The Okanagan real estate market has been exceedingly brisk, with property values at an all-time high,” says Doratti. “With the growth of our business over the past three years, we decided that now is the best time to join Engel & Völkers to enhance our marketing services and international reach for our clients.”

