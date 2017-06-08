Ask the Expert: Is There Any Alternative to Calling Expired Listings and FSBOs?

Today’s Ask the Expert column features Arthur Darmanin, chief executive officer of Sellstate Realty Systems Network, Inc.

Q: Is there any alternative to calling expired listings and FSBOs?

A: Calling expired listings and FSBOs…yuck! This is how a lot of agents feel about having to call angry sellers who are being bombarded by other agents trying to get the listing after their house expired on the market. This same sentiment can also be present when calling those who don’t feel we’re worth our commission, and, thus, don’t want to pay commission at all, or, in some cases, believe they can do a better job themselves.

Now, I don’t want to give you the impression that going after expireds or FSBOs isn’t the right thing to do. In fact, expireds and FSBOs are a great source of listing leads, as most will end up listing once they realize that going it alone isn’t as easy as they thought.

The point I’m getting at is that for many of us, going to work every day knowing we have to cold call these homeowners isn’t very appealing or motivating.

The Alternative

Many speakers will tell you to focus on what you’re good at instead of worrying about what you aren’t good at or the things you don’t like. We’ve all heard the adage, “If you love what you do, you will never work a day in your life.”

I personally loved going on listing presentations, establishing rapport with my sellers, and getting to know them. As a matter of fact, many of my past clients have become longtime friends, referring business to me for many years.

I was very passionate and loved everything that had to do with listings, but equally important is what I wasn’t good at, which was cold calling.

I knew I had to find a solution, and bingo, there it was. Instead of forcing myself to make cold calls, I found someone who was good on the phone and partnered with them.

While it may be hard to believe, there are agents who have no problem making calls, but can’t deal with face-to-face appointments.

If you’re having trouble finding this person, another option is to look at ISAs (Inside Sales Agents). These are people you can hire to make calls for you for a small base and a bonus on transactions. There are many great ISAs that live in foreign countries that call expireds and FSBOs for a living, and are darn good at it.

Stop trying to do what you hate, and spend your time focusing on what you’re good at. Hire an ISA, or partner with someone who loves making calls, and your business will flourish.

