Are Your Home And Garden Ready For Summer?

Brand This Post With Your Info!

Colorful blooms all over the country are evidence that spring has sprung. It’s time to chase the winter gloom from your home and prepare to welcome summer.

A little seasonal maintenance can go a long way toward ensuring safety and security. Traveler’s Insurance provides a home maintenance checklist to help you do just that:



Indoors:



Furnace – clean or replace the filter

– clean or replace the filter Fireplace – remove any ash and have the chimney swept

– remove any ash and have the chimney swept Smoke detectors – change the batteries and check that detectors are working

– change the batteries and check that detectors are working Water heater – inspect for leaks or corrosion

– inspect for leaks or corrosion Air conditioning – have the system checked and tuned by a professional before turning it on for the season

– have the system checked and tuned by a professional before turning it on for the season Electrical outlets – check outlets and cords for frayed wires or loose-fitting plugs. Fuse boxes and extension cords also should be checked to make sure they are not overloaded.

– check outlets and cords for frayed wires or loose-fitting plugs. Fuse boxes and extension cords also should be checked to make sure they are not overloaded. Dryer – Clean lint build-up from the clothes dryer exhaust duct and the space under the dryer. Use a specialized brush to clean out the vent pipe.

– Clean lint build-up from the clothes dryer exhaust duct and the space under the dryer. Use a specialized brush to clean out the vent pipe. Windows – Let the sun shine in through clean windows all over the house



Outdoors:

Roof – Check for loosened shingles or any damage from snow or ice, and make repairs now to reduce the possibility of leaks

Check for loosened shingles or any damage from snow or ice, and make repairs now to reduce the possibility of leaks Gutters: Clean leaves and debris from gutters and downspouts to keep water flowing and reduce the possibility of water damage

Clean leaves and debris from gutters and downspouts to keep water flowing and reduce the possibility of water damage Trees: Visually inspect trees for damage or rot and remove, or have professionally removed, any dead trees or limbs. Be sure all healthy trees and bushes are trimmed and away from utility wires

Visually inspect trees for damage or rot and remove, or have professionally removed, any dead trees or limbs. Be sure all healthy trees and bushes are trimmed and away from utility wires Lawn Equipment: Make sure lawn mowers, tractors and other equipment are tuned up before using. Store oil and gas for lawn equipment and tools in a vented, locked area.

Make sure lawn mowers, tractors and other equipment are tuned up before using. Store oil and gas for lawn equipment and tools in a vented, locked area. Walkways and Driveways: Repair any cracks and broken or uneven surfaces to provide a safe, level walking area.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.