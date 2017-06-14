Mortgage Professionals Open First Motto Mortgage Franchise in Pacific Northwest

Two mortgage professionals have opened the first Motto Mortgage franchise in the Pacific Northwest, the RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. company recently announced. The franchise, Motto Mortgage Professionals, located in Astoria, Ore., was purchased and opened by Lance Allbritton, a banking and finance industry veteran, and David Hoggard, broker/owner of RE/MAX River & Sea.

“There is tremendous growth in the demand for housing in North Oregon,” says Allbritton. “As property values and rental prices continue to rise, many renters in North Oregon are transitioning into potential buyers before home prices are out of their reach. They’re looking for more lending options so that they can achieve homeownership. We want to help them succeed, and opening a Motto Mortgage franchise will allow us to do that.”

“Our franchise owners believe in our mission, principles and value proposition,” says Motto Mortgage President Ward Morrison. “Motto Mortgage continues to sell franchises from coast to coast and we’re thrilled that Lance and David are committed to bringing better service and more lending choices to North Oregon.”

With Motto Mortgage, experienced mortgage professionals can benefit from tools, resources, and proximity to a local real estate brokerage. Motto Mortgage loan originators are not bound to the products of one specific lender, but have access to competitive loan options from various sources.

