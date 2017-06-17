Operational Excellence: Does Your Back Office Align With Your Back Pocket?

Join RISMedia for this month’s FREE ACE Webinar, which will discuss how to cultivate operational excellence, beginning with the back office.

What: RISMedia’s ACE Webinar Series – Operational Excellence: Does Your Back Office Align With Your Back Pocket?

Sponsored by

When: Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at 3 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. CT / 1 p.m. MT / 12 p.m. PT

Who: Featuring Jim Knowlton, leader of the Jim Knowlton Home Team with Keller Williams Realty; Zac Pasmanick, leader of The Zac Team with RE/MAX Metro Atlanta Cityside; York Baur, CEO of Moxi Works; moderated by Verl Workman

Register now!

For live coverage of the webinar, follow @RISMediaUpdates and use #RISWebinar.



About the Webinar



Jim Knowlton, leader of the Jim Knowlton Home Team with Keller Williams Realty in New Hampshire, is a REALTOR®, Certified Buyer Representative (CBR) and e-PRO®. Knowlton, a New Hampshire native, is a member of the Quality Service Certification (QSC) organization, an authority on customer satisfaction and service in the real estate industry.

Zac Pasmanick, leader of The Zac Team with RE/MAX Metro Atlanta Cityside in Georgia, is a REALTOR®, Certified Residential Specialist (CRS), Graduate, REALTOR® Institute, and more. Pasmanick is a 38-year veteran of the real estate industry.

York Baur is CEO of Moxi Works, makers of the Moxi Works brokerage productivity platform. Baur has more than 30 years of experience in marketing and technology, including as an executive at Microsoft and as CMO of the Seattle Space Needle.



Moderated by





Moderator Cleve Gaddis, leader of one of the top 10 real estate teams in Georgia and coach with Workman Success Systems, has over 25 years of experience in sales, sales management, coaching and training. An in-demand speaker, Gaddis is also host of the “Call Cleve Atlanta Real Estate Show” on Talk Radio 640 WGST and Newstalk 1160.



Each month, RISMedia’s webinars draw over 1,000 agents and brokers from across the country eager for exclusive insight from the industry’s most profitable professionals. To view our last webinar, “Building a High-Performance Real Estate Team,” please visit RISMedia’s Housecall.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.