Direct-Mail Marketing Key to Nurturing Relationships With Past and Future Clients

Nurturing relationships and positioning yourself as the expert in the field of local real estate is critical when it comes to developing the top-of-mind awareness needed to keep your listing pipeline full. With various farming techniques to choose from, real estate professionals are often overwhelmed when determining which strategy will bring them the most success. For Romy Edge, a real estate associate with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties in Ontario, Calif., The Personal Marketing Company’s tried-and-true personalized mailed newsletter is a key piece of the puzzle.

“For me, it’s more important to be able to contact potential clients through a newsletter or postcard than going door-to-door,” says Edge. “With so many individuals working outside the home today, you’ll be missing a lot of people if you decide to do a door-knocking campaign in a specific farming area during the middle of the day.”

But with The Personal Marketing Company (TPMC) by her side, Edge can provide information, tips and current market trends to her entire sphere of influence while creating conversations that keep her top of mind with past and future clients.

“The newsletters are full of helpful home hints/tips. Whether it’s something as simple as holiday buffet ideas or decorating tips, everybody loves them,” says Edge. “Better yet, they’re a great conversation-starter, providing the opportunity to bond with families and homeowners.”

While marketing strategies tend to vary among real estate professionals, TPMC’s newsletters can be ordered monthly, bimonthly or quarterly to support different marketing needs. “It’s not just another piece of junk mail,” adds Edge, who goes on to explain that the individuals in her farming area appreciate the fact that the newsletters are something they can hang onto and read at their convenience.

Having heard about TPMC from other agents in her office, a quick call to the company’s 800 number is all it took to hook Edge. “I was immediately connected with Marketing Development Representative Meridith Monroe, and she was so accommodating,” says Edge. “After discussing the specific area I wanted to farm, Meridith gave me a host of options to choose from.”

And Edge hasn’t looked back since. In fact, since partnering with TPMC just about a year ago and taking advantage of both their newsletters and postcards, Edge has obtained and sold two properties in her farming area.

Success aside, Edge notes that patience is a necessity when establishing a direct-mail marketing system. While the U.S. Postal Service reports that 98 percent of people check their mail on a daily basis, being persistent will pay off in the long-run. In fact, according to Gary Keller’s “The Millionaire Real Estate Agent,” for every 50 people you market yourself to 12 times a year, you can expect one sale. Using this formula, a typical neighborhood farm of 200 homes would result in four listings, even more when potential buyers’ listings are added. That’s a great return on investment.

This makes it even more important to reach your clients and prospects on a consistent basis. Upping the ante even further, TPMC’s subscription-based newsletter service is designed so that agents can set up their list, place their order and move on to other tasks. It only takes a few minutes of the agent’s time for his or her marketing to be automated for months or even years to come.

“I can’t imagine not working with The Personal Marketing Company,” concludes Edge. “They’ve been there for me 100 percent, and I couldn’t ask for more cooperation from a company.”



For more information, please visit www.tpmco.com. If you would prefer to talk to a living, breathing person, call TPMC at (800) 458-8245, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT.

Paige Tepping is RISMedia’s managing editor. Email her your real estate news ideas at paige@rismedia.com.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.