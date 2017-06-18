Quicken Loans Moves Arizona Office to Downtown Phoenix

Quicken Loans has moved its Arizona office, located in Scottsdale, to downtown Phoenix, the company recently announced. The relocation of the company’s 1,100-plus full-time team members in Scottsdale to Phoenix is expected to be completed by 2018.

“Over the past 10 years, we have built our Arizona presence from the ground up and we now have a hard-working team that is passionate about both their clients and community,” says Jay Farner, CEO of Quicken Loans. “Having an office in an urban center is incredibly important to us as a company. It is our firm belief that vibrant downtown areas not only attract the best talent, but help companies innovate and flourish.”

The new office, located in the One North Central Building, occupies 150,000 square feet on six floors. It is being planned, designed and furnished by dPOP!, a Detroit-based design company part of the Quicken Loans Family of Companies.

The new office joins more than 20,000 Quicken Loans team members in two other downtown offices in Cleveland and Detroit.

“When talking to team members, it’s clear that they are energized by being in a high-tech corridor that spurs creativity and innovation,” Farner says. “Quicken Loans wouldn’t be what it is now if we were still in the suburbs of Detroit, and moving to downtown Phoenix will provide an energy boost to both our office and the city itself.”

For more information, please visit www.quickenloans.com.

