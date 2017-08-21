Superior Service Wins the Day

Jamie Hall began her real estate career with Carpenter REALTORS® in Brownsburg, Ind., about 15 years ago. And yet, Hall half jokes that she’s never spent a day of her career as a real estate professional ‘selling’ houses.

“I consider myself a person who provides a significant service to clients, in addition to an educator who helps teach them about the home they’re buying or selling,” says Hall, who points to her having established a relationship with HSA Home Warranty as a benefit to buyers and sellers alike.

“It starts with educating sellers about the benefits a home warranty provides to both themselves and the buyer,” says Hall, who goes on to explain that the purchase agreement has a paragraph about the home warranty for the buyer to request one or not.

Helping to eliminate post-closing disputes should a covered failure occur to a system component or appliance before, during or after closing, Hall mentions a time when the sump pump quit weeks after one of her clients moved into their new home.

“You hate to get those calls,” says Hall, but as she expected, HSA worked with all parties involved to get the replacement pump installation completed without delay. “It was an emergency situation, and understandably, the client didn’t want the basement to flood. The issue was handled quickly, preventing any damage to the home.

“HSA has been wonderful to work with,” adds Hall, who can’t say enough about the time and attention her local representative, Ann Marie Alligood, provides clients should they have questions or concerns. “Not only is Ann Marie always available, but she has stepped in on several occasions when there were questions about coverage, and she’s always fair and honest when handling any given situation.”

Taking this one step further, Hall notes that Ann Marie is very knowledgeable about HSA Home Warranty’s services, and can answer questions promptly. “Prompt communication and getting the job done are so important,” concludes Hall, “and Ann Marie has delivered over the years.”



