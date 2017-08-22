Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty Names Regina Coia President, Realty Operations

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty has named Regina Coia president of Realty Operations, the company recently announced. Coia, a 28-year veteran of the industry, will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of sales management and office operations, and collaboration with the company’s mortgage, title, insurance and property management efforts, starting Sept. 1.

“Regina is an accomplished and visionary senior executive with a proven record of achievement whom I’ve known for years,” says Pete Slaugh, managing director of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty. “I’m confident her leadership will allow our family of companies to continue growing and excelling in the marketplace.”

“I am honored and absolutely thrilled to join Homesale Realty,” says Coia. “I have long admired the organization’s leadership and talent, and I am proud to join forces and help lead the company to even higher levels of service and success.”

Coia formerly served as president of Coldwell Banker Preferred, where she oversaw operations of nine offices in three states and over 600 agents and staff. Coia grew the company to annual closed sales volume of $1.5 billion, among other notable achievements.

“Regina is a significant addition to Homesale’s strong leadership team,” says Doug Rebert, managing director of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty. “Her vast experience as a real estate executive will prove invaluable in continuing our company’s growth.”

“I look forward to working with Regina to help our agents increase their earnings while growing Homesale Realty’s footprint,” says Rick Doyle, managing director of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty.



For more information, please visit www.Homesale.com.



