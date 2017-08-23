Give Your Agents the Skills That Pay the Bills

While many agents may dream of working in a constant state of peak production, for most, their path is filled with peaks and valleys. The key to consistent success in our industry is to maintain a peak state throughout, while keeping fatigue at bay. In order to reach peak production, an agent H.A.S. what it takes to transcend the cycle of peaks and valleys:

H: Habits – To work in a peak state, agents must have consistent routines in place to help them manage their energy and motivation.

A: Attitude – An attitude is a choice. Agents who have mastered peak production have control of their minds and exude a positive outlook. They’re able to maintain perspective and make decisions based on facts, not feelings.

S: Skills – Knowledge and experience are crucial to maintaining peak production. These agents are able to tap into their current knowledge and commit to constant and never-ending learning and growth.

Successful Brokers Don’t Let Agents Fall Into the Cycle of Mediocrity

How many times have you seen agents fall into the common trap: At the beginning of their careers, they’re excited to help their clients buy or sell a home, but they don’t have the skills or habits necessary to generate consistent leads. While they’re sure to improve their skills over time as they gain experience, their enthusiasm and attitudes may begin to wane as they handle the stressful transactions of a few high-maintenance clients. They may also have adopted bad habits that prevent them from reaching their full potential. What’s the result? Burnout. Many of these agents leave the industry soon after.

How to Maintain a Peak State

The secret to achieving peak production is to maintain an optimum state where habits, attitude and skills stay at their highest levels in order to maximize output and avoid fatigue. This doesn’t mean you don’t take time to rest and recover; on the contrary, you work in productive spurts, rest and then get right back to into peak production.

5 Ways to Help Your Agents Achieve Peak Production Today

The real estate market is constantly changing, so it’s crucial to acquire the skills necessary to perform at the peak of your potential. The good news is, while your agents are improving their skills, their motivation will also get a boost and, with a bit of mentoring from you, they’ll adopt successful habits.

Model the behavior and habits you wish to see. It’s easy to talk the talk, but do you walk the walk? Your agents will observe your habits and attitude and mimic them. If you have a positive outlook, take the time to check in with your agents and prioritize your day; your agents will pick up on it and do it, as well.

Invest in knowledge. Encourage your agents to read positive and unbiased sources of news and information to get a full picture of what’s going on in the market. Provide a list of books written by and about successful business leaders who exemplify the habits, attitude and skills you’d like them to adopt or a list of classic novels with themes you think they may help them succeed in real estate. As Benjamin Franklin said, “If a man empties his purse into his head, no man can take it away from him. An investment in knowledge always pays the best interest.”

In his latest book, “The Emigrant Edge,” Brian Buffini discusses the seven most common traits found in emigrant success stories, and the top one is a voracious openness to learn. Successful emigrants are committed to learning everything and anything they can about their new country, culture, business and more. The more willing your agents are to learn, the better informed and more effective they’ll be as agents.



Provide opportunities to network with industry leaders. The best way to get the scoop on the market is to network with industry leaders. Give them opportunities to meet with industry pros in your area.

Join a local chapter of national industry associations.

Go to industry conferences and seminars.

Take continuing education classes through the local college or university extension program.

Follow industry experts on social media platforms.



Encourage accountability. What’s the best way to ensure your agents maintain the habits, attitude and skills that will help them stay in a peak state? Get an accountability partner. Whether it’s another agent in the office or a longtime friend, an accountability partner will hold your feet to the fire and ensure you stay on track on your professional journey.



Mentor them. Similar to an accountability partner, you’ll ensure they’re doing what they need to in order to succeed. Additionally, as a mentor, you’ll help them discover their true talents, provide the motivation to develop the right skills and achieve their true potential and define areas of success and improvement. You’ll be personally invested in their success.

Want to learn more? Watch this video, in which Brian Buffini outlines the developmental sequence of the typical agent.



