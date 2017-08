New-home sales sunk in July, with sales of new, single-family homes down 9.4 percent to 571,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The average new-home sales price was $371,200, while the median was $313,700. New-home listing inventory was 276,000—5.8 months supply.

Source: U.S. Census Bureau

