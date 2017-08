Spend and Get a $100 Statement Credit With Your REALTORÂ® Credit Card

NAR PULSE—Reach for your REALTOR® Credit Card when making purchases this summer for gas, groceries and everything in between! When you spend $3,000, or more, July 1–September 30, you’ll get a $100 statement credit. Plus, earn one reward point for every dollar spent. Offer available for personal and business REALTOR® Credit Cards. Learn more!

Safety Survey: How Safe Do REALTORS® Feel?

According to NAR’s recent safety survey, many REALTOR® associations, real estate brokerages and offices make safety resources available to agents. NAR’s 2017 Member Safety Report asked more than 3,000 members about their experiences, how safe they feel on the job, what situations have caused fear and how many brokerages have standard safety procedures in place for their agents and clients. Read the complete report.

Take Control of Your Brand

Creating a strong digital brand is key in today’s market and .realtor™ is here to help. With .realtor™, you get a complete web solution, helping you and your team leverage the recognition and exclusivity of the REALTOR® brand. A .com can’t do that. And remember, .realtor™ offers affordable email options, including professional email from Google. Learn more.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.