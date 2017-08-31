HGAR, SIBOR to Host Global Real Estate Summit NYC

The Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS® (HGAR) and the Staten Island Board of REALTORS® (SIBOR) are hosting the Global Real Estate Summit NYC, a symposium with the mission of “Building Bridges, Crossing Borders to Expand Real Estate Markets,” the organizations recently announced. The Global Real Estate Summit NYC, now in its 11th year, will take place Oct. 2 at the New York Marriott Marquis, Manhattan. The premier sponsor is the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR).

“This is our first year participating in this exciting event, and we are looking forward to providing a wealth of valuable information for all of our members in the Hudson Valley and Manhattan,” says Richard Haggerty, CEO of HGAR.

“The tools and resources available to real estate professionals for bolstering their ability to succeed is constantly changing,” says Sandy Krueger, CEO of SIBOR. “The international aspects of real estate may be harder to master than more traditional skills, but for those who do, the opportunities are endless. This conference is about learning how to identify and use those tools and resources to be a more successful practitioner.”

The Summit is expected to draw 500-plus attendees and will feature more than 25 speakers, including top brokers, developers, government officials, investors, and legal and tech experts. Speakers are associated with a variety of businesses and organizations, including: American Homes Group; Sotheby’s International Realty; Brown Harris Stevens Residential Sales; Wells Fargo Home Mortgage; China Construction America; Global Property Systems; Global Properties Realty & Investments; The Jills® Group; Douglas Elliman Real Estate; HomeSmart Connect; ECI Development; NAR; Bespoke Global Property Group; RE/MAX; Century 21; BLOC Residential Corp.; Compass; Christie’s International Real Estate; and the New York Wheel.

Additional sponsors include: New York State Association of REALTORS® (NYSAR); HSBC; RE/MAX; Freedom Mortgage®; Empire State Bank; The Nicotra Group; Dolgetta Law; ShowingTime™, and the law firm of Merlino & Gonzalez.

2017 Global Real Estate Summit NYC

When: Oct. 2, 8:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Where: New York Marriot Marquis, 1535 Broadway, Manhattan



For tickets, exhibitor or sponsorship registration, please contact Gary Connolly, HGAR director of Multiple Listing Service & Information Systems, at (914) 681-0833 or Gary.Connelly@HGAR.com, or visit www.globalrealestatenyc.com.

