How Mindset and the Attitude of Abundance Create a Great Culture

Do you have fire? Passion? What’s your drive? What makes you tick? What sets you apart? Do you see the glass as half-full or half-empty? What is it that gets you out of bed early in the morning ready to seize the day? What gets you excited to drive to work and be surrounded by others? Most importantly, what does it take for you to succeed at it all?

Within one’s career, there will always be highs and lows, blessings and sacrifices, but I want to answer these questions above so that the highs last longer than the lows and the blessings always outweigh the sacrifices. I believe there are two crucial practices, which should be established each and every day within a company, that create a great culture where everyone can wake up eager to achieve and grow together. Those two things are mindset and an attitude of abundance.

The mind is a powerful tool. Using it correctly, a strong mindset will guarantee success in all aspects of life. I learned once from a professor that personal success is based on 25 percent talent, 25 percent coaching, and 50 percent mindset. This means your mindset alone is more important than any God-given talent or coaching that you have received. My favorite quotes about mindset come from two of the most successful and historical people in business:

“Whether you think you can, or you think you can’t—you’re right.” – Henry Ford

“Those who are crazy enough to think they can change the world, DO.” – Steve Jobs

These visionaries understood that not only creating, but maintaining a powerful and determined mindset will determine how far you go, and not just in work, but in all areas of life. Muhammad Ali, one of the all-time greatest athletes, said, “Champions aren’t made in gyms. Champions are made from something they have deep inside them: a desire, a dream, a vision…they have to have the skill and the will. But the will must be stronger than the skill.” This champion mindset is unstoppable.

The first step in creating a powerful mindset is to believe in yourself so that others can begin believing in you, as well. As we journey through life chasing our dreams, it is important to shield ourselves from what others say to deter us and bump our mindset off the right track. When we don’t live out this practice, others can see right through us, which is why it is essential that deep in our hearts and minds we trust ourselves more than anything else. This type of positive mindset will lead to positive actions, and, ultimately, positive results. Simply put, when we set our minds to the task at hand, greatness lies within us all.

The second practice for creating a great culture is to adopt an attitude of abundance, which is a type of mindset. Having an attitude of abundance means we share openly, encourage each other daily, embrace risk, welcome competition, and are transparent. It means that we don’t live in the past, but instead learn from it, and believe that the best is yet ahead. This attitude THINKS BIG. It is the opposite of an attitude of scarcity, where we keep quiet, give little, play it safe, have our lenses focused only on ourselves, and dislike the competition.

An attitude of abundance seems like a difficult idea to grasp, especially in our real estate business. We have agents who are independent and paid only by commission who are all competing against each other, but we have learned that despite this, when everyone embraces this attitude, all of us learn, grow, and, most importantly, become a better person. Proof of these benefits is demonstrated in our Mastermind groups, prospecting classes, and collaborations.

The bottom line is that when leadership understands the value of a resilient mindset and an attitude of abundance, then adopts it for their organization, the company will be positively affected in all areas. These two traits are game-changers and impactful. Those who embrace them will find themselves waking up every day with a passion, a purpose, and goals to reach.

