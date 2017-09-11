Moving the Industry Forward One Step at a Time

Originally designed for MLSs and associations, Clareity’s Single Sign-On (SSO) Dashboard is modernizing the way subscriber services are delivered, creating significant subscriber convenience, improving communications, driving adoption of third-party applications and centralizing subscriber access under a single login.

For Kipp Cooper, chief executive officer of the Heartland Multiple Listing Service and Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS®, the decision to integrate Clareity’s centralized platform into the mix boils down to practicality.

“We’re unique in that we straddle a state line, so half of our members are in Kansas, and the other half are in Missouri,” says Cooper. “Having a single sign-on dashboard where we can essentially display state-appropriate benefits and tools to the specific member is huge, as there’s nothing more frustrating than going to a site and seeing a tool or service and not being able to get it.”

Early adopters of Clareity’s security solutions, Cooper points to the regionalization and consolidation of MLSs across the country as one major factor that led to the implementation of the company’s centralized platform—a benefit that each and every broker in the nation’s Heartland now has access to.

“By adding Clareity’s Dashboard to the mix, we’re breaking down some of the geographical boundaries we have with our subscribers,” says Cooper, who goes on to explain that having everything in one central location will allow them to track the tools and resources that are most wanted and desired.

Broker branding is another key element that played into the Heartland Multiple Listing Service’s decision to set their brokers up with branded Clareity Dashboards.

“In our market, as with most, it’s important that the broker gets the love. In fact, we believe it’s better for the broker to have the relationship with their agent (more so than us), so we felt it was appropriate for our brokers to be able to individually brand to their agents.”

As the Heartland Multiple Listing Service continues to roll out tools and services, Cooper emphasizes the importance of approaching the process strategically. “We’ll continue to look at opportunities to white-label products and services so that brokers don’t feel we’re competing with them,” he says.

For Cooper, working together is the name of the game. “MLSs and brokers are similar in the sense that they have a shared client or customer. We’re also both in the business of providing a service,” says Cooper. “By white-labeling products and services—and putting the broker at the center—we’re building trust within the brokerage community, while providing brokers a platform to not only compete, but to build loyalty and provide the best tools and technology for agents to use in one centralized location.”

With all eyes on innovation and positioning brokers in a positive light, Cooper notes that the experience has been a positive one for everyone involved.

“As a company, one of Clareity’s best attributes is that they’re extremely customer-centric,” concludes Cooper. “Not only are they willing to listen and try and test new things, but they’re one of the innovators in the space. They’re truly providing some important pieces for us to move forward as an industry.”

