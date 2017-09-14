10 Ways to Build Long-Term Client Relationships

Successful real estate professionals know the importance of building the kind of long-term client relationships that lead to repeat and referral business. In addition to bringing in more listings and closings, long-term client relationships can be personally rewarding and fulfilling. Here are 10 ways to help build lasting real estate connections:

To build a strong relationship foundation, always go the extra mile for your clients. Providing service excellence means cheerfully and routinely going above and beyond to exceed clients’ expectations. Clients will remember your efforts and want to do business with you again.

Pay attention to details. Remember if a client said they like hardwood floors, or if a short work commute is important to them. Pick up the newspaper from the driveway or bring in the mail when you visit their home. Remember pets’ names, and show a sincere interest in their family. Noticing the small things will signal to clients that you want to build a relationship with them.

Share your expertise. Clients look to you for expert real estate advice, and they depend on you for guidance. Don’t assume they already know everything about real estate transactions. Encourage them to ask questions at every step along the way, and be ready to provide accurate, succinct, and honest answers. Stay up-to-date on industry news and trends, as well as community and neighborhood issues and information.

Be available. Return calls and messages promptly, and plan your schedule around theirs as much as possible. Encourage them to contact you anytime if they have any questions or concerns.

Communicate, communicate, communicate! Touch base frequently with clients, even if you don’t have any news or updates. You never want clients to feel that you’ve forgotten about them, or that they aren’t a top priority for you. Always let them know what steps you are taking on their behalf, or what plans you have.

Help clients set realistic expectations. If you don’t think you can get a certain asking price for a listing or find a suitable new home for your clients within a certain period of time, say so. It’s better to set attainable goals on the front end than to fall short and disappoint clients down the road.

Choose service providers that reflect your professional and service standards. Clients will likely see service providers as an extension of you, so make sure to align yourself with dependable, reliable, and reputable people and companies.

Ask for the business. Tell your clients that you want to work with them again, and that you’d like to serve their family and friends, too. Give them some of your business cards and marketing materials to share.

Show clients that you care about them even after the deal closes. One way you can do this is by offering HSA Home Warranty coverage. An HSA home warranty can help enhance relationships through smoother transactions, comprehensive coverage, and service excellence and value that continues long after the transaction is done. New homeowners appreciate the protection and reassurance that an HSA home warranty brings, which strengthens their relationship with you.

Stay in touch. In addition to holiday messages and sharing industry news, make sure to drop a personal note or email to past clients periodically. Better yet, drop by and see them in person when time permits. Let them know that you consider them to be friends as well as clients.

