Better Serve Your Clients With a Bilingual Mortgage Lender

As international investors and foreign buyers continue to stream into the U.S. real estate marketplace, the ability to support clients with diverse language needs is becoming a necessity for many real estate professionals.

Liliana Valencia of Worldwide Select in Miami is no exception. For the past 13 years, she’s been working hard in the South Florida market to help her Hispanic and Latino clients fulfill their dreams of homeownership. For the past two years, she’s been working with Quicken Loans, a national mortgage lender that provides her clients access to a variety of mortgage solutions—all in the language of their choosing.

When it comes to streamlining the loan process, Quicken Loans provides Valencia’s buyers with their own bilingual portal access, which not only helps facilitate the uploading of documents, but also enables direct messaging with a Home Loan Expert. “This allows the process to be seamless and helps my clients get to the closing table with confidence.”

Quicken Loans’ large bilingual team is important for fitting the needs of Valencia’s clients. “I work with many Latin buyers,” explains Valencia, “and Quicken Loans has a dedicated Spanish-speaking team of Home Loan Experts.” This helps Valencia’s Spanish-speaking clients feel comfortable, secure and confident during the home loan process. Regardless of their primary language, the needs of Valencia’s clients are taken care of quickly, and efficiently. Whatever Valencia needs, she knows that her dedicated Market Manager, Caroline Isern, is there for her. “I know I can contact Caroline any time, any day, and she will be there to support me. She’s available 24/7.”

The language and communication options aren’t the only boon of working with Quicken Loans; Valencia also points to several unique loan options that Quicken Loans offers the Hispanic community.

Specifically, Quicken Loans’ 1 percent down program has been extremely helpful to Valencia and her clientele. “My client comes in with 1 percent and Quicken Loans offers a forgivable grant of 2 percent that can go toward the loan or toward the closing costs.” This means Valencia’s clients walk into their new home with 3 percent equity. “The price point of the majority of my clients is a perfect fit for the 1 percent down program,” says Valencia. “I love this program!”

For more information, please contact the Quicken Loans Agent Relations team at (866) 718-9842, or visit RealEstate.QuickenLoans.com.

Zoe Eisenberg is RISMedia’s senior content editor. Email her your real estate news ideas at zoe@rismedia.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.