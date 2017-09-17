Patenaude Confirmed as HUD Deputy Secretary

Pamela Patenaude was confirmed by the Senate as deputy secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) on Thursday, enacting the Trump nominee’s duties as leader of HUD’s Disaster Management Group (DMG), as well as overseer of several other program and support offices.

“At this moment when so many of our citizens are suffering, Pam will bring strong leadership when we need her most,” says HUD Secretary Ben Carson—who was confirmed to his post in March—referencing the devastation wrought by Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma. “Pam’s extensive housing and community development experience will be invaluable as we embark upon the long road to recovery for communities hard-hit by disaster and I’m grateful the Senate confirmed her nomination.”

Among Patenaude’s responsibilities are leadership in Community Planning and Development—where she previously served as assistant secretary—Housing/the Federal Housing Administration (FHA), Policy Development and Research, and Public and Indian Housing.

Patenaude’s confirmation has been embraced by the housing and real estate industries.

“Pam Patenaude is the right choice for deputy secretary, and REALTORS® are pleased to see her nomination win approval from the Senate,” said National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) President Bill Brown in a statement. “She has a big task ahead. Home prices continue to rise in an environment of ever-tightening mortgage credit, which means buyers are struggling to keep pace. That’s a combination that’s tough not only on young and first-time buyers, but also on current homeowners looking to sell so they can move up to a property that better fits their needs. As a result, it’s no surprise that the homeownership rate still hovers around a 50-year low. Pam understands those challenges. She has the background and experience necessary to do the job right, and we look forward to working with her to improve the landscape for current and prospective homeowners.”

“NAHB commends the Senate confirmation of Pamela Patenaude as the new HUD deputy secretary,” said Granger MacDonald, chairman of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), in a statement. “This is an especially critical time to have the HUD leadership at full strength as the government and private sector work together to meet the critical housing needs of the millions of households impacted by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. NAHB looks forward to working with Ms. Patenaude in her new leadership role at HUD. We also urge the Senate to move quickly to confirm Brian Montgomery as FHA commissioner.”

“MBA wants to congratulate Pam Patenaude for being confirmed by the U.S. Senate to be the next deputy secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD),” said David H. Stevens, president and CEO of the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), in a statement. “She brings with her deep knowledge of real estate finance and housing issues, and has the right experience to be successful in this job. I have personally known her for many years and look forward to working with her, Secretary Carson and other officials at HUD on issues that will help Americans’ ability to access affordable single-family and multifamily housing.”

“NMHC/NAA congratulate Pam Patenaude as the newly-confirmed deputy secretary of HUD,” read a statement by the National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) and the National Apartment Association (NAA). “Having spent her career working to develop sound housing policy, she will be an asset to the Trump Administration as it develops innovative approaches to housing America’s families.”

“The National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) congratulates Ms. Patenaude on her confirmation,” said Diane Yentel, president and CEO of the NLIHC, in a statement. “Ms. Patenaude’s confirmation comes at a critical time, given the massive housing recovery effort HUD will be undertaking for the communities ravaged by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

“We stand ready to work with Ms. Patenaude on the housing recovery needed in the wake of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma and on preserving, improving, and expanding critical HUD programs to address homelessness and housing poverty throughout the country,” Yentel said.

President Trump announced Patenaude’s nomination in April.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.