Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Welcomes EXIT Realty Pinnacle

Johnston, R.I.-based EXIT Realty Pinnacle has joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, the HSF Affiliates LLC company recently announced. The firm will operate as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Pinnacle Realty, and serves Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

“The network bears the name of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc., one of the world’s most respected and trusted corporations,” says Jamison Monello, broker/owner. “From our perspective, this is a call-up to the big leagues. We’re now associated with the best of the best in the real estate business and that is amazing.

“Agents in our markets are now calling me, wanting to sit down to discuss joining our brokerage because they understand the strength and marketing potential of our network,” Monello says. “We will add agents who mirror our existing team—those who work hard, have an unyielding service ethic and want to collaborate. Pinnacle Realty is a place where we learn from one another and exchange ideas in a fun and energetic environment.

“Everyone in our office is excited about the network’s tools, programs and systems,” says Monello. “Our top-rate real estate professionals just became even more effective, and that’s great news for local homebuyers and sellers.”

“We are pleased to welcome Pinnacle Realty to our Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network family,” says Gino Blefari, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “Jamison and his team have earned a fine reputation for service, expertise and integrity, and they’ll represent our brand well in the region.”

With the transition, Pinnacle Realty agents gain access to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ Global Network Platform, a tool suite focusing on lead generation, marketing support, social media, video production and distribution and more. The brand also provides national and international marketing support, professional education and the exclusive Luxury Collection for high-end listings.



For more information, please visit www.berkshirehathawayhs.com.

