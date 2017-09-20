Buyside Adds Industry Vets to Leadership Team

Buyside has added three industry veterans to its senior leadership team: Alissa Harper, Dan McKeehan and Laura Scott, the company recently announced. Harper, formerly with Market Leader, Trulia and Zillow Group, was named vice president of Growth; McKeehan, formerly with dotloop, was named vice president of Operations; and Scott, formerly of Douglas Elliman and Northwood Realty Services, was named chief success officer.

“On the heels of a multi-year partnership with a major national franchise, the additions to our team will help to fuel continued expansion and ensure powerful ongoing results for our clients,” says Charles Williams, founder and CEO of Buyside. “The staff enhancements are part of our commitment to building a world-class leadership team with deep real estate and technology industry experience to help our clients leverage what we believe is their largest untapped asset: real-time buyer data.

“Alissa’s background in real estate and impressive track record at various growth stage tech companies gives her a keen understanding of how to partner with real estate brokerages, addressing their challenges and seizing new opportunities,” Williams says. “Having successfully worked through three mergers and acquisitions, she brings a wealth of knowledge to the team. Dan knows what it takes to rollout solutions at scale ensuring both agent and brokerage success. Laura has the instincts, insight and talent to help brokerages deploy technology in a way resonates with their agents, ensuring adoption, agent success and brokerage profitability.”



For more information, please visit www.getbuyside.com.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.