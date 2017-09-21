HouseCanary Launches Agile Appraisal Flagship Platform

HouseCanary has launched Agile Appraisal™, the flagship platform in its Valuation Suite, the company recently announced. Fully USPAP- and FIRREA-compliant, the platform connects users to a network of certified, geographically-competent appraisers who are available on demand—while leveraging HouseCanary’s proprietary nationwide analytics and technology-enabled quality control—to obtain reliable, standardized appraisals.



“Lenders and investors need a faster way to get properties reliably appraised while avoiding the high costs of a 2055 or 1004,” says Jeremy Sicklick, CEO and co-founder of HouseCanary. “With Agile Appraisal, we set out to do just that, and I can proudly say we exceeded even our own expectations. No longer will lenders or investors have to rely on brokers to value the properties in their portfolio or overpay for the confidence that comes with more comprehensive options.”



“The world of valuation is radically changing, with users demanding reliable data available 24/7, and our ability to derive insights from the massive pools of data is revolutionizing human-based valuations,” says Alex Villacorta, EVP of Analytics at HouseCanary. “Instead of relying solely on Census tract data, and by putting insights in appraisers’ hands, we can empower them to address the most salient market issues quicker than ever before, and with next-level precision. This game-changing efficiency allows for a faster turnaround time and reduced revisions, making Agile Appraisal essential for market participants who want to stay ahead of the curve.”

Agile Appraisal is transformative for investors and lenders with large portfolios, according to a release from the company, and elevates human review, combining the expertise of both local inspectors and certified appraisers to maintain unmatched quality control. The platform uses regression-based adjustments for location, time, and property characteristics, all while leveraging accurate automated valuation models (AVMs) and block-level valuation ranges to conduct automated checks of the final value.

Agile Appraisal is the flagship product in HouseCanary’s Valuation Suite, which also includes AVMs, Value Reports used for desktop review and Value Reports with Inspection.



