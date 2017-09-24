RE/MAX Commercial Conference Highlights Industry Trends

RE/MAX Commercial® recently held its 10th annual Commercial Symposium, highlighting industry trends to more than 150 commercial real estate practitioners at RE/MAX World Headquarters in Denver, Colo. The Symposium featured courses on diverse topics, including: multifamily housing growth; how marijuana legislation impacts business; effective listing presentations; and the cities of tomorrow. Attendees gained insight on changes in population and demographics, foreign investments and consumer trends from industry insiders.

Greg Lindsay, keynote speaker and renowned expert on urbanism, globalization and real estate development, addressed the changing urban environment that will affect commercial real estate in the future. He also provided strategies practitioners can take to position their businesses for the changing industry.

“The most successful cities and strongest real estate markets over the last decade have been places that are locally close and globally connected—Denver being one example,” Lindsay said. “As Amazon’s list of requirements for its second headquarters indicates, occupiers and their employees want to live and work in cities with a high quality of life, good walkability and transit and great air connections. New practices and technologies, such as shared mobility and workspaces, are only reinforcing these trends.”

“It’s an exciting and dynamic time for commercial real estate,” says Mike Reagan, senior vice president, Business Alliances at RE/MAX. “The industry is constantly evolving and our practitioners are taking advantage of the many opportunities these changes present. The annual RE/MAX Commercial Symposium is the ideal opportunity to familiarize and educate our network so they can stay on top of the latest trends.”

