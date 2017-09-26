If you’re like many brokers, you may wonder how you can keep your agents motivated to succeed and not only reach their goals, but also the ones you’ve set for the brokerage. Although you may touch base with them on a regular basis and provide team-building activities and personal development trainings, they may still feel disconnected from the business.

How can you tell if your agents are uninspired? Do you have agents who seem consumed by negative emotions? Do they feel stuck or like they’re not living up to their potential? When a challenge arises, do they feel creatively blocked in finding a solution?

Inspire Your Agents by Helping Them Find Their ‘Why’

A “why” is the reason someone does what they do. When an agent has a “why,” they not only feel motivated, but also full of positive energy. They feel empowered to tackle the challenges that arise and see them as an opportunity to find and apply innovative solutions. Not only that, they feel they’re living up to their full potential every day and love what they do because they can see the difference they’re making.

One of the easiest ways to help your agents find their “why” is to have them answer these five simple questions:

Why am I in this business? What do I like about what I do? When do I feel fulfilled or happiest? When do I feel that I am maximizing my full potential? What does my life look like in a year? In five years?

These questions will help your agents assess their priorities and figure out what motivates them. When their priorities are in order, they’ll be able to define their purpose and connect their daily activities to helping them achieve their goals. In the end, this’ll make them happier in their work and in their life overall.

5 Tips to Help Your Agents Get Inspired

When your agents know their “why,” they can reconnect with their inspiration whenever they feel their motivation beginning to wane. Here are some suggestions to help them get back on track:

Visualize. Encourage them to visualize the life they want to lead. When you visualize the life you want to lead, you become inspired to achieve it. Visualizing will help them continue taking steps toward making their vision a reality.

Get inspired by others. What do the most inspirational stories have in common? They feature people who persevered in the face of adversity. Have them take a moment to think of a story that inspired them, whether from the news, a book or a movie. Why was it inspirational? Their answer may help them find their “why.”

Seek inspiration in their struggles. Everyone has faced setbacks in life, and your agents are no different. Encourage them to look back at the struggles and setbacks they’ve overcome to find inspiration. Remembering what they’ve overcome can give them perspective and reconnect them with their “why.”

Connect with other real estate professionals. Networking with other professionals is not only motivating; it can also help them remember why they joined the business in the first place. Connecting to their reasons for becoming an agent can help them remember their purpose, as well.

Disconnect to recharge. Sometimes the only way to reconnect with one’s internal voice is to turn off the gadgets for an hour and get moving outside. Exercise pumps blood to the brain and encourages it to think of creative solutions to current challenges. Plus, the combination of fresh air and nature often helps to boost motivation and recharge our batteries. If your agents are struggling to come up with a “why,” stepping out may help them discover it.



Help your agents achieve their goals, and in turn the goals for the business, by helping them find their “why.” It’s a win-win! For more on how to help your agents win, check out Peak Producers or become a Certified Mentor.



