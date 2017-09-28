Bridge Interactive Receives RESO Web API Certification

Bridge Interactive®’s Bridge API has been certified under the Real Estate Standards Organization’s (RESO) Web API Specification, the Zillow Group company recently announced.

“We have long been active supporters of standards within the real estate industry because of benefits they drive for all players: brokers, agents, MLSs, vendors and homebuyers and sellers,” says Errol Samuelson, chief industry development officer at Zillow Group. “[Now] we are pleased to announce our RESO Web API certification, making our Bridge Interactive offering more flexible, and our commitment to shared industry standards even clearer.”

“We are excited that the Bridge API has passed certification for RESO’s Web API specification,” says Jeremy Crawford, CEO of RESO. “Implementing standards is vital to fuel innovation in our industry and having committed partners like Bridge Interactive who are carrying and reinforcing RESO standards is crucial to widespread adoption, and they are setting a stellar example that we know others will follow.”

The Bridge Interactive API offering enables MLSs and brokers to benefit from:

Thorough and complete API documentation

Single database schema

The ability to distribute all MLS fields in one API call: Data Dictionary + Native MLS Fields

And soon: high-resolution photo, video and document distribution

While most RESO API solutions provide only those fields mapped to the Data Dictionary, Bridge API also includes all non-Data Dictionary fields. This means that those accessing listing data via the Bridge API can access any authorized field in the MLS database in one place, with one API call. Bridge API also offers additional features for developers: Software Development Kits, Push API functionality, and an API explorer that lets software developers test API calls without writing code.



