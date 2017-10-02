Great Spaces: Emily Blunt and John Krasinski’s Park Slope Pad

Editor’s Note: This was originally published on RISMedia’s blog, Housecall. See what else is cookin’ now at blog.rismedia.com:



While you may not be part of a celebrity dream team, you may be able to live like one! A-list all-star duo Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are selling their four-story Brooklyn townhouse, and it’s stunning. The massive seven-bedroom space, located in Park Slope, is for sale at $8 million. The actors purchased the home in 2016 for $6 million, so it seems they are moonlighting as high-end home-flippers.

The French Revival home was originally built in 1909, but has been updated with all the latest amenities, of course. With 5,200 square feet, ample lighting throughout (think floor-to-ceiling windows and skylights) and a private backyard, the home is a Brooklynite’s dream.

Listed by: Karen Talbott and Kyle Talbott, Corcoran

Listed for: $8 million



Image Credit: Corcoran



