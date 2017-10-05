From different brokerage models to new real estate technologies, the real estate industry is transforming—but despite all the investment and innovation, the transaction remains unchanged.

Lead to Close is DocuSign’s strategy to make real estate transactions completely digital from the moment a lead is generated to the moment the deed is recorded. By integrating with property data, CRM, accounting, loan-origination and title companies, DocuSign’s Transaction Rooms, a digital transaction management platform, allows brokers and agents to retain ownership, control and compliance of their data while streamlining the transaction process for their clients.

Join RISMedia for this month’s FREE ACE webinar, showcasing DocuSign’s Transaction Rooms.

Content Square 1.

What: RISMedia’s ACE Webinar Series – DocuSign’s Transaction Rooms: Product Showcase

Sponsored by

Content Square 2.

When: Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at 3 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. CT / 1 p.m. MT / 12 p.m. PT



Who: Featuring Alex Faulkner and Georg Gerstenfeld, DocuSign; moderated by Cleve Gaddis, Workman Success Systems

Register now!

Content Square 3.

For live coverage of the webinar, follow @RISMediaUpdates and use #RISWebinar.

About the Webinar

Alex Faulkner, onboarding success manager for DocuSign, works with real estate companies of all sizes to train on DocuSign’s Transaction Rooms, as well as develop effective rollout plans and timelines.

Georg Gerstenfeld, vice president and general manager of DocuSign’s Global Real Estate Solutions Group, leads a team responsible for helping agents and brokers build their business with the company’s Lead to Close digital solutions.

Moderated by



Moderator Cleve Gaddis, leader of one of the top 10 real estate teams in Georgia and coach with Workman Success Systems, has over 25 years of experience in sales, sales management, coaching and training. An in-demand speaker, Gaddis is also host of the “Call Cleve Atlanta Real Estate Show” on Talk Radio 640 WGST and Newstalk 1160.

Each month, RISMedia’s webinars draw over 1,000 agents and brokers from across the country eager for exclusive insight from the industry’s most profitable professionals. To view our last webinar, “Creating Your Firm’s Competitive Advantage,” please visit RISMedia’s Housecall.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.