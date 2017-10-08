Survey: Broker Operations and Technology

Editor’s Note: This was originally published on RISMedia’s blog, Housecall. See what else is cookin’ now at blog.rismedia.com:



Staying ahead of the curve on technology is an ongoing challenge for real estate brokerages of all sizes. From deciding on which technology to use to agent adoption, there are many options. With these challenges in mind, we want to hear directly from the nation’s leading brokers about how you make your firm’s technology decisions, how you incorporate them into the business, and some further insight into how you are using technology with digital transaction management systems.

RISMedia and DocuSign have teamed up to survey the nation’s top brokerage leaders on a variety of tech topics. Please take a few minutes to complete our survey. The survey will be available for two weeks and we will report on our findings shortly thereafter.

Content Square 1.

Create your survey with SurveyMonkey

Responses will be accepted through Oct. 20, 2017 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.