Millennials: What Mortgage Rate?

Millennials have no misgivings about mortgage rates, obtaining higher loan amounts and rates in August at similar shares from months prior, according to Ellie Mae®’s recently released Millennial Tracker™, a measure of applications by millennials for mortgages. Thirty-two percent of millennial mortgages in August were FHA, while 64 were conventional. The average conventional loan had a 30-year 4.211 percent rate and totaled $185,919.

“Average loan amounts in August of this year were slightly higher than last year, despite higher interest rates,” said Joe Tyrrell, executive vice president of Corporate Strategy for Ellie Mae, in a statement. “As tends to happen with tight inventories, this is a seller’s market, and many of today’s homebuyers may be faced with paying a premium for the same home they might have bought for less last year. For those who are committed to buying a home, though, slight increases in competition, costs or interest rates will likely not deter them.”

Source: Ellie Mae



Content Square 1.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.