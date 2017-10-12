Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty Promotes Bill Seufert to Maryland Regional VP

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty has promoted Bill Seufert to Maryland regional vice president, the company recently announced. Seufert, formerly director of Operations for the company’s Centerville office, will work with the existing regional leadership team to grow brokerage operations and enhance the company’s mortgage, title, insurance and property management efforts.

“I believe Bill’s ties to Baltimore and its surrounding areas will help him become a catalyst for the company’s regional growth,” says Rod Messick, COO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty. “I look forward to him bringing a new level of experience to the position.”

“Bill’s experience as an agent and his in-office leadership at Homesale make him a very qualified choice for this position,” says Pete Slaugh, managing director at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty.

“Bill’s knowledge of the region’s markets and his relationship with local business leaders gives me great confidence that he can build on the company’s established connections and create new ones for future growth,” says Regina Coia, president of Realty Operations for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty.

