Fannie, Freddie Enact Relief Policies in Areas Impacted by Wildfires

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have enacted relief policies for homeowners in California in federally-declared disaster zones impacted by wildfires.

“Our thoughts are with the families and communities impacted by the devastating California wildfires,” says Carlos Perez, senior vice president and chief credit officer at Fannie Mae. “We urge people to stay safe during this challenging time. If homeowners have been impacted by the fires, we encourage them to call their mortgage servicer for assistance as soon as possible.”

“Once they’re in a safe place, we strongly encourage borrowers whose homes or businesses are being impacted by the California wildfires to call their mortgage servicer,” says Yvette Gilmore, vice president of Single-Family Servicer Performance Management at Freddie Mac. “Relief—including forbearance on mortgage payments for up to one year—may be available if their mortgage is owned or guaranteed by Freddie Mac.”

View Fannie Mae’s policies.

View Freddie Mac’s disaster relief policies.



Sources: Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac



